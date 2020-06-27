CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

CAMP stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CalAmp has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $80.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,300.00. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CalAmp during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CalAmp by 24.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CalAmp by 87.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

