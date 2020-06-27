Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 21.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CADE shares. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens raised Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.00.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,368.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathy N. Waller acquired 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 117,560 shares of company stock worth $690,141. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

