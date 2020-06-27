C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.60

C4X Discovery Holdings PLC (LON:C4XD)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and traded as low as $14.50. C4X Discovery shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 79,025 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10.

Get C4X Discovery alerts:

C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX (5.02) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX (5.50) (($0.07)) by GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. The company has a suite of proprietary technologies across the drug discovery process, including Taxonomy 3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilises proprietary ground-breaking mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behaviour and physical properties of drug molecules; and MolPlex.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for C4X Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4X Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.