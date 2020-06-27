Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.44% of Builders FirstSource worth $20,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

BLDR stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.47.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $37,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $1,951,715 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.