Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $782.97

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $782.97 and traded as high as $804.00. Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at $804.00, with a volume of 14,023 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $331.72 million and a PE ratio of 6.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 782.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 814.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a GBX 4.67 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Brunner Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

