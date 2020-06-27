Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $56.34

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.34 and traded as high as $57.20. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at $54.33, with a volume of 418,573 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$58.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.21.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.