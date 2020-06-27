Brompton Oil Split Cl A (TSE:OSP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.78

Brompton Oil Split Cl A (TSE:OSP)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.70. Brompton Oil Split Cl A shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 6,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.92.

Brompton Oil Split Cl A Company Profile (TSE:OSP)

Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of atleast $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.

