Brokerages Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.12 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will post sales of $76.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.24 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $196.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $363.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $358.20 million to $368.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $413.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 242.64% and a negative net margin of 52.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASPS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altisource Portfolio Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 131,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $1,121,580.45. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 194,410 shares of company stock worth $1,643,886. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASPS opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $23.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

