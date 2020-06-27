BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Given a $7.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) has been assigned a $7.50 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 58.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra cut their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 75.38%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, Director Barbara Stymiest purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $32,268,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 92.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,980,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after buying an additional 1,912,757 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 52.3% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,801,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,465,000 after buying an additional 1,649,480 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1,717.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,090,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 1,030,306 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after buying an additional 807,200 shares during the period. 47.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

