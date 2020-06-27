Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s previous close.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $70.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.42. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $76.40.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $42,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,941.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $4,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,682,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,821,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 891,258 shares of company stock worth $55,904,437 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

