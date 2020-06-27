Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.50.

BIIB opened at $262.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.46 and its 200 day moving average is $302.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,698,000 after acquiring an additional 384,396 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,051,320,000 after purchasing an additional 776,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,356,028,000 after purchasing an additional 348,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,558,000 after purchasing an additional 69,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

