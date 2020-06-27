Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HSBC in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BYLOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Yellow Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

BYLOF stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.