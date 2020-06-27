BidaskClub Downgrades Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Strong Sell

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

GNTY stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $265.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $25.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $50,660.00. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $71,746.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,628. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $172,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 112,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

