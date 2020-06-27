BidaskClub Downgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Sell

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

GBDC stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 96.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $75.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 584,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,577 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2,098.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,162 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 41.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

