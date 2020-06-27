BidaskClub Downgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Sell

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.
GBDC stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.58.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 584,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,577 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2,098.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,162 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 41.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
