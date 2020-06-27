BidaskClub Downgrades Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Strong Sell

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $776.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $820.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.62 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 91.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Endo International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 43,771 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Endo International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

