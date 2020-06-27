BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.
BBL opened at $40.45 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
