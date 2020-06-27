BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

BBL opened at $40.45 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1,359.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

