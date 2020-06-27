BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Investec raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP stock opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,621,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,353 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 23,754.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,071,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,307,000 after buying an additional 1,066,826 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,181,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 227,166.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 681,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after buying an additional 681,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,896,000. 4.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.