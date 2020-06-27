BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
BHP has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Investec raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.
BHP stock opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
