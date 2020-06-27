Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €73.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($87.64) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($91.01) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €84.76 ($95.24).

BAYN stock opened at €66.79 ($75.04) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €62.65 and its 200 day moving average is €65.39. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($139.12).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

