Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Lagardere SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF)

Lagardere SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Lagardere SCA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lagardere SCA in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

OTCMKTS LGDDF opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Lagardere SCA has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59.

Lagardère SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution business worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, Lagardère Active, and Lagardère Sports and Entertainment. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

