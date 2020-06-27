Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.91.
BNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cfra dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 705.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 45,756 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 799.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 231,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 205,751 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,905,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,667,000 after buying an additional 134,804 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,445,000 after buying an additional 220,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.
