Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVRO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avrobio from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avrobio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

AVRO stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. Avrobio has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $679.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avrobio will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Avrobio during the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Avrobio by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Avrobio by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avrobio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Avrobio by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

