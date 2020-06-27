Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.53 million. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 282,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,818,033.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

