Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASMB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of ASMB opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.14 and a quick ratio of 12.14. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $25.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 601.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $117,492.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

