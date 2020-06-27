Argus Initiates Coverage on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Stock analysts at Argus began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.37, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $80.52.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Catalent’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,110,000 after buying an additional 581,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,298,000 after buying an additional 637,881 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,907,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,928,000 after buying an additional 55,970 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,955,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,478,000 after buying an additional 329,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,614,000 after buying an additional 262,205 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

