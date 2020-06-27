Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,996,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 326,870 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.9% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Apple were worth $507,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $353.63 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $372.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,581.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.30 and a 200-day moving average of $298.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

