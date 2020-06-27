APG Asset Management N.V. Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 191,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,935,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,456.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 143,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 134,533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

FIX opened at $38.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.06. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $53.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.63 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $104,125.00. Insiders have bought 14,115 shares of company stock valued at $444,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.