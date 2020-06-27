APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 4,625 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $5,263,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in CF Industries by 2,859.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 911.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in CF Industries by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

CF stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

