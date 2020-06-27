APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 430,127 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,040 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 430,127 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of VMware by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,592 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of VMware by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $3,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.78.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,945,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 224,111 shares of company stock valued at $28,421,367 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $149.45 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $183.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.88 and a 200-day moving average of $139.38.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

