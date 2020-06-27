APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 229,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.50% of Sally Beauty worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 951.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $246,523.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $260,559.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $123,515. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBH opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 491.27% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBH. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.