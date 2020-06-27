APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 769,728 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of Incyte worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,395,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,893,000 after purchasing an additional 69,918 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Incyte from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,604,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 6,943 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $763,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,956 shares of company stock worth $4,889,927. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.