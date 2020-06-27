APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,523 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,435,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,017,000 after buying an additional 3,837,394 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 209.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,788,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,364,000 after buying an additional 20,846,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,195,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,562,000 after buying an additional 1,742,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,499,000 after buying an additional 5,364,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,266 shares in the last quarter.

ELAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NYSE ELAN opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $35.23.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

