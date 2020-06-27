APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 53,918 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 59.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 53,918 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $10,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,220,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,871,000 after purchasing an additional 104,631 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 998,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,168,000 after buying an additional 277,968 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in PerkinElmer by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in PerkinElmer by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 47,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $519,139.44. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $95.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average of $90.86. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $105.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

