APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $9.22 Million Investment in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 169,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.20% of National Fuel Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

NYSE NFG opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $54.61.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

