APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 110.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,652 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.10% of NiSource worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

