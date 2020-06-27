APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,586 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.11% of NortonLifeLock worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $1,668,264,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,170,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,482 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $762,700,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $252,629,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $19.12 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,423.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

