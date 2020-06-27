APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.21% of Life Storage worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

LSI opened at $91.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.47.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.73 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,269,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

