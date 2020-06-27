APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 347.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,013 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.