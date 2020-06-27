APG Asset Management N.V. Has $11.73 Million Stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 299.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.41% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.21.

NYSE:DKS opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.