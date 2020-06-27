APG Asset Management N.V. Has $10.93 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,931 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,562,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 99.4% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,558,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,643,000 after acquiring an additional 776,543 shares during the last quarter. TAM Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 506.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,946,000 after acquiring an additional 413,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,152,000 after acquiring an additional 312,165 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.79.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $120.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.55.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

