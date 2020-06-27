APG Asset Management N.V. Has $10.23 Million Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 75.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 776,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407,626 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Carnival by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Carnival by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Carnival by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 114,620 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 42,507 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $53.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.12 and a beta of 1.92.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.74). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

