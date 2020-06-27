APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 60.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 165,796 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,619,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,707,000 after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,510,000 after acquiring an additional 110,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,190,000 after acquiring an additional 114,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 972,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $134,261,000 after acquiring an additional 533,321 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.56.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $84.45 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $143.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

