APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 2,109,943 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 916.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109,943 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $11,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,039,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $548,506,000 after buying an additional 1,372,342 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $246,804,000 after buying an additional 19,549,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,973,000 after buying an additional 6,201,411 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,219,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $141,612,000 after buying an additional 1,012,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

