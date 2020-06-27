APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 76,391 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 96.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,391 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $11,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

HAS opened at $70.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.39.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

