APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 565,200 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 472.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 565,200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,474,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,511,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $986,874,000 after buying an additional 4,092,149 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,204,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,332,725,000 after buying an additional 2,394,420 shares during the period. Value Partner Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,432,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,215,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,917,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

