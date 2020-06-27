Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Antero Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Antero Resources by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AR opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 4.74.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

