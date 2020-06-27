Anglo American’s (NGLOY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anglo American from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. Anglo American has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

