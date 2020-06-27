Analysts Expect Ur Energy Inc (NASDAQ:URG) to Post $0.00 EPS

Ur Energy Inc (NASDAQ:URG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $1.45 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ur Energy an industry rank of 32 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

URG stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. Ur Energy has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.99.

Ur Energy (NASDAQ:URG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.

Ur Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

