Analysts Expect Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.08 Million

Brokerages predict that Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce $234.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $235.00 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $227.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $823.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $822.94 million to $825.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $867.09 million, with estimates ranging from $861.00 million to $874.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.41 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Construction Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

ROAD opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $884.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.97. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Royce Alan Palmer sold 14,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $248,543.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,632,980 shares of company stock valued at $106,166,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Construction Partners by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 728.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Construction Partners by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Construction Partners by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Construction Partners by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

