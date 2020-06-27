Analysts Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consolidated Water an industry rank of 151 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $216.98 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 55.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth about $788,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth about $1,208,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 93.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

