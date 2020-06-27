AMG National Trust Bank Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 25,917.4% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.6% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 166,571 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 270.1% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 46,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 34,278 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $353.63 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $372.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,581.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.